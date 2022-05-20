Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.04. 958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 16.67% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

