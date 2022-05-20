iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 1,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.24% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

