TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Trading Up 5.9%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 30,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUGC. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TradeUP Global by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Global in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

