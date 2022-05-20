Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Shares Down 5%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Össur hf. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

