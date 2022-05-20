Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB) Trading 2% Higher

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.