CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CRH by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.