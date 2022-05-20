StockNews.com Downgrades PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) to Sell

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.