Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $504.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $19.33.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
