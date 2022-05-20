Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $504.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

