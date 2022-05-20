Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

CVGI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $244.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

