StockNews.com Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to “Buy”

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $271,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

