StockNews.com Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

