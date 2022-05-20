StockNews.com Upgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to “Buy”

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.51. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First of Long Island by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First of Long Island by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First of Long Island by 22.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.