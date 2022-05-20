German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,216 shares of company stock worth $303,333. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.