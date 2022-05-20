German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,216 shares of company stock worth $303,333. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

