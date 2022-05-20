StockNews.com Upgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to “Hold”

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

