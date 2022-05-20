StockNews.com Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Hold

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are set to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,806,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

