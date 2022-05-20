Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 3.7%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32). Approximately 41,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 129,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 26.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.59. The firm has a market cap of £45.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

