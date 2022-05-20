Short Interest in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Grows By 21.1%

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $628,000.

Shares of WinVest Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. WinVest Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.00.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the financial services industry with a focus on financial media, brokerage, banking, investing, and wealth management.

