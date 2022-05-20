TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TMC opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.