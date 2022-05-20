Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Noah has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $991.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Noah will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

