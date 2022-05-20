ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECOM. B. Riley cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
NYSE ECOM opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $395.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 183,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.