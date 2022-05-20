ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECOM. B. Riley cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE ECOM opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $395.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 183,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

