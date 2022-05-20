Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
NYSE:PDM opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.
In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,404,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
