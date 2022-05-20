Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,404,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

