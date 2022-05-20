Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ VONV opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $75.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.
