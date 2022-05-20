Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of RGR opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $197,854.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

