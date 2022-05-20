Short Interest in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Increases By 21.5%

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 907,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,167,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,658,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 89,833 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

