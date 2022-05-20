Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.25.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.93. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.