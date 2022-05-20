StockNews.com Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Buy

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NNN. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

