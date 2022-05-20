Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,065 shares of company stock valued at $448,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.