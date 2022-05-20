Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyco Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $26.09 on Friday. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weyco Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

