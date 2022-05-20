AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading 0.5% Higher

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.83. 276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.