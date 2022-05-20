Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 342,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
SWIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
