StockNews.com Downgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Shares of IQV opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $195.57 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

