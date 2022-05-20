AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading Up 1.1%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

