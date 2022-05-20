NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $383.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

