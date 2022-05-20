The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Short Interest Up 21.5% in April

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.80 on Friday. Valens has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43.

Get Valens alerts:

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valens will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

VLNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $10,384,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.