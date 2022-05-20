Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMEO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vimeo by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,380 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 22.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Vimeo by 98.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMEO opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.59. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

