Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 82,324 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 842,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 71,131 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

