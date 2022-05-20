William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 59,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 55.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.14. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

