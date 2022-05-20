Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in April

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 258.57%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

