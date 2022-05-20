Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Yandex by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 312.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 185,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,335,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

