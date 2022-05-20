Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTY. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

