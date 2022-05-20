X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Update

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 734,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.