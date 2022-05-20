Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,915.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.34. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 52-week low of $121.62 and a 52-week high of $156.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

