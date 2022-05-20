TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 155 by UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) received a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.63).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 444 ($5.47).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

