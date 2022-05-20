WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,760 ($21.70). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SMWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.87) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.35) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.57).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,492.50 ($18.40) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,509.33.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($8,801.78).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

