Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target to GBX 220

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 360 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 324 ($3.99).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 153 ($1.89) on Wednesday. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.20 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £796.01 million and a P/E ratio of 66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.