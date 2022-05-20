Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,900 ($72.73). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.18) to GBX 9,300 ($114.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.96) to GBX 7,700 ($94.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,677.78 ($94.65).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,150 ($75.81) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,709 ($82.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.96 billion and a PE ratio of -1,366.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,039.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,110.60.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

