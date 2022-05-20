Barclays Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Barclays set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 118.46 ($1.46) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

