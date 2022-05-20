Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,610 ($19.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.48% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 917.50 ($11.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,225. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.16. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 746 ($9.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,600 ($19.72).

In other news, insider Teresa Colaianni bought 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,122 ($13.83) per share, with a total value of £98,937.96 ($121,964.94). Also, insider Ian Carter purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,146 ($14.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,702 ($122,906.80).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

