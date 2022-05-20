Reviewing PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) & Its Competitors

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) is one of 406 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PLAYSTUDIOS to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -7.19% -7.54% -6.67% PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors -30.37% -62.77% -7.24%

14.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors 2881 13750 24917 692 2.55

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus target price of $9.55, indicating a potential upside of 78.17%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 73.59%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million $10.74 million -28.21 PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -40,230.61

PLAYSTUDIOS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS’s competitors have a beta of 3.34, meaning that their average share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

