Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AGTC opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

